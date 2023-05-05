(WHTM) — Fresh fruit and vegetables will soon be more accessible to low-income seniors in the Midstate!

The farmers Market Nutrition Program will be up and running again starting June 1. Eligible seniors can get vouchers, totaling $50, that can be used at participating farmers markets.

Vouchers will be distributed by various county aging offices. Over 600 people have already signed up in Cumberland County.

“It’s a vital part of everybody’s diet, and with everything going up right now, this helps people who otherwise might not be able to financially afford it,” said Heather DeWire, an administrative clerk for Cumberland County Aging and Community Services.

To apply, contact your county aging office. The program runs through November.