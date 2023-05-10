YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Area Agency on Aging announced $50 vouchers are available as part of the 2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

To be eligible for the program you must be a York County resident and be 60 years of age by Dec. 31, 2023. Those interested in participating must show proof of residency and age.

Those eligible must also have a 2023 gross annual income of the following:

For one individual: $26,973 (2,248 a month)

For a two-person household: $36,482 (3,040 a month)

For a three-person household: $45,991 (3,833 a month)

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers will be given out in person only at select locations from June 1 to Sep. 30. Eligible people may only receive the $50 voucher once per year.

If you are unable to go in person to receive your Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program voucher you may fill out a Proxy form for someone else to pick up the voucher for you. This person must have the Proxy form and ID on them when picking up the voucher.

For more information visit the York County Area Agency on Aging website, call 717-771-9610, or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.