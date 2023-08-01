SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash in Cumberland County shut down a state road during the Morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, the crash occurred on State Road 2012, known as Texaco Road in Silver Spring Township that took place at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

511pa states that the crash is on Texaco and State Roads in both directions between Hempt Road, Texaco Road, and Madder Drive and Presidents Drive. All lanes are closed.

There is no word on when the road will reopen, but police state it will be closed for an extended period of time.