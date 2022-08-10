(WHTM) — The FBI seized Rep. Scott Perry’s (R) phone on August 9; It has since been returned according to Perry’s chief of staff.

On August 9, Perry said he was approached by three FBI agents, with a warrant, who took his personal cell phone. Perry called the actions “banana republic tactics” that should raise concerns among American citizens.

Experts believe Perry’s phone seizure could be a sign that the criminal investigations into the January 6 riots is gaining momentum. Perry says his lawyers were informed otherwise.

Perry made a statement about the situation, “In discussion with the DOJ my attorneys were informed that I’m not a target of its investigation. I’ve directed them to cooperate with the justice department in order to ensure that it gets the information to which it’s entitled, but to protect information to which it’s not.”