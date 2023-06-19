DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Health care students at Messiah University are getting a unique glimpse at their future living and working in a local community.

A college student is not the most common sight in a retirement community but this summer, Messiah Lifeways is junior Kelly Anderson’s home.

“It was a lot like going to college almost, just everyone living together in such a holistic way,” Anderson said.

Anderson, a nursing student, is the first student in Messiah Lifeways’ Students in Residence Fellowship, a partnership with Messiah University.

“Students would not just come here to work or shadow or be as an intern, but would actually be really immersed in our community,” Christina Weber, Messiah Lifeways’ Vice President of Human Resources said.

Anderson is here to work — she is working as a nursing assistant — but she also lives on site, with a resident.

“You eat together, you do activities together, and I just thought that was such a fun thing to be a part of,” she said.

Weber said this is important because “We talk about meeting the needs of our residents on all levels…and that doesn’t always just happen between 9 and 5.”

Anderson said senior living care is not the area of nursing where she expected to end up, but she loves it.

“It’s just as important to be caring for these people and just as exciting and just as purposeful and meaningful,” she said.

Weber, who helps coordinate the fellowship said that is a familiar story.

“No one sets out to do it,” she said.

However, she said senior living care is dealing with workforce shortages and the fellowship is a way to invest in the next generation.

“Exposing more high school and college-age students to senior living will hopefully result in people intending to end up here,” Weber said.

For Anderson, that strategy is working.

“I’ve already been talking to all my friends about it, like ‘You need to do this next summer, this is for you,'” she said.

The fellowship will be open to students in majors like health care, gerontology and social work. Weber said they plan to pick two students every summer.