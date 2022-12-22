HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.

Police remain at the scene and say the recovery is part of a criminal investigation.

It is not known at this time how long the body was at the scene or what the cause of death may be.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.