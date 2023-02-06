HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that his Harrisburg regional office will be opening on the fourth floor of the Strawberry Square complex.

“I am proud to share we opened our Harrisburg office last week. As Lieutenant Governor, I spent significant time in our state capitol working to deliver for the people of Pennsylvania. I am pleased to continue that work as Senator by providing top-notch constituent services throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Senator Fetterman.

More information regarding the Harrisburg office can be found here.

This office in Harrisburg, located at 320 Market Street in Suite 475E, will be Fetterman’s second open in-state office location. Fetterman has a location in Philadelphia as well. More offices are expected to open in the coming weeks and months throughout Pennsylvania.

Visitors are asked to enter through the Market Street entrance for Strawberry Square.

This office will include statewide constituent service headquarters and outreach offices for counties located in the center of Pennsylvania.