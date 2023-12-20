MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams in Lancaster County is spreading joy this holiday season by offering families in need a Christmas tree to help celebrate the holiday.

On Friday, December 22 starting at 10 a.m., 150 free trees will be available first come first serve until 8 p.m.

The trees come in sizes ranging from 5′ to 9′ tall and come in a variety of types including Douglas Fir and Frasier Fir.

Those attending will be able to choose their tree and staff will trim and load it for you.

Field of Screams is located at 191 College Ave. in Mountville, Lancaster County.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Field of Screams at 717-285-7748.