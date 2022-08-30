LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams is getting ready to open for their 30th year this fall season.

The haunted attraction will be opening up next week and is located in Mountville borough in Lancaster County. If you’re feeling brave you can go on a hayride, into haunted houses, and venture into the woods.

The Field of Screams crew stopped by the station today to visit. They brought everything from a chainsaw to a truck that was carrying a moving gigantic skeleton zombie.



Photos taken by Kaylee Fuller: Field of Screams visits abc27

You can start buying tickets online now.

“We’re really looking forward to our 30th anniversary. We have a lot of new scenes, a lot of new scares for everyone to check out,” said Jim Schopf, owner of Field of Screams.