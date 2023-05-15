(WHTM) — A local fifth-grade student is getting her first taste as an author.

Maddie Horn is in fifth grade at Rutherford Elementary in the Central Dauphin School District, and she held her first book-signing. Horn wrote the book “Tiny,” which was chosen to be illustrated and produced by local publisher Stephen Kozan.

He began turning kids into published authors five years ago to give exposure to talented young writers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I consider myself more as an incubator-type publishing company. So this is more about the opportunity for the students,” said Kozan. “Get them out into the community, regionally, as as I tour the country I bring their books with me and people from all the states order different books.”

Horn and all of the young authors get royalties from their book sales. The website to view all the kid-authored books is ReadWithSteve.net