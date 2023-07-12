CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County are joining together to host “Fill the Bus,” an event that collects backpacks and school supplies for local children.

Supplies are collected for Carlisle 4 Kids, an event that will be put on by Project SHARE in August that serves over 1,000 children in the area.

“Parents should not face a financial challenge over whether to buy school supplies or necessities for their families,” United Way Executive Director Lucy Suter Zander, said.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 14 and 15 at Walmart on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle.

“Project SHARE, the Carlisle Area School District, our friends at Walmart and our volunteers come together months in advance so that we can reach as many area students in need as possible,” Jason Maddux, community impact director for the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, said.

According to organizers, the items most needed include pocket folders with prongs, colored pencils/markers, spiral notebooks, crayons, large erasers, 1-inch 3-ring binders, loose-leaf paper, mechanical pencils and packs of five pens, and backpacks.

The Fill the Bus effort also collects school supplies through location sites at area businesses, churches, agencies and offices in addition to the Walmart event.

“We work with the store, approach shoppers as they enter, provide a list of needed items and ask them to purchase them and donate them on the way out,” Maddux said. “Walmart has the items featured in a prominent spot inside to make it convenient for those who want to help. It doesn’t get much easier than that.”

The Walmart will also be a drop-off location for individuals to drop off donations not necessarily purchases at Walmart for the event.

Carlisle 4 Kids is scheduled to be held at Carlisle Expo Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Registration is required beforehand. To register visit Project SHARE’s website.

More information about “Fill the Bus” is also available on United Way’s website.

Those who can’t attend the event can also donate online.