(WHTM) – Five Midstate students are getting a $1,000 scholarship. To qualify students had to write an essay about how they maintain financial wellness.

College sophomore Xavier Samuel, who’s a McCaskey High School graduate, wrote about working multiple jobs and saving as much as possible.

“I was ecstatic, it was a big deal for me,” said Samuel, the scholarship winner. “Obviously, I’m also working over the summer, I work at school but that’s not enough to cover thousands of dollars.”

Samuel has already used his scholarship to help pay for tuition. His goal is to get his bachelor’s degree debt free.

The scholarships are coming from Belco Credit Union.