(WHTM) — It is the time of year for New Year’s resolutions, and many people are setting financial goals for 2024. One financial analyst said it is important to think long term.

“I think the end of the year is or the beginning of the new year is a particularly good time to take stock of where you’re at, and what your plan needs to be for you to get to the point that you can actually retire,” retired asset manager Robert Caplan.

Caplan said people need to start planning retirement earlier than they think.

“Unfortunately, people don’t seem to get serious until they start getting gray,” he said.

The beginning of the year is a good time to get as much done as possible.

“If you are investing 8% of your paycheck a year into your 401(k), trying to get that 8% in before June and getting invested earlier, gets you invested longer and ultimately increases the return over your lifetime,” he said.

Caplan said everyone’s goals will be different depending on how close retirement is.

“The most frequent mistake I saw, let’s start with younger people, is a concern or anxiety when it comes to risk,” he said.

Caplan said young people can afford to invest more in something riskier like the stock market because they have time to weather the ups and down and over several years, will make money.

“People that are within three to five years of their retirement, it’s probably a good time to prune back their equity — stock — volatility exposure,” he said.

The new year is also a good time to plan ahead for shorter-term plans like big purchases: a car or a house.

“Don’t just leave that money that’s targeted for a purchase in your checking account,” Caplan said.

He said short term accounts have high interest rates, so you can increase those funds quickly — quicker than in a no-interest or low-interest bank account.

If inflation is weighing on you, Caplan said inflation is lowing down, but he understands people’s concerns.

“Hopefully, you know, over time, those people’s wages will ultimately appreciate go up to the point that they feel more comfortable with these higher prices. But right now, I totally understand the pinch,” he said.