PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started at a strip mall in Shermans Dale on Thursday afternoon, according to PennDOT and residents in the community.

PennDOT says there is fire department activity on PA 34 in both directions at Valley Road that is causing a traffic disruption near the Village Square Plaza.

A resident sent abc27 pictures of the fire, which can be seen below.

The Village Square Plaza has a Rite Aid, United States Postal Service location, a hardware store, Food Plus and multiple restaurants.

Pictures of the fire show a post office sign nearby, but it is not clear that the USPS location was involved in the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and there is no word on any injuries.