STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Lancaster.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fire occurred on White Oak Road in Strasburg Township around 4:15 a.m. State Police said that the fire was caused due to careless smoking.

State Police state that an 87-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were both transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The damage caused by the fire is approximately $200,000 according to State Police.