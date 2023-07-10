HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said the Broad Street Market will be rebuilt after it was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline told abc27 the call came in around 12:57 a.m. and was caused by an electrical malfunction in a ceiling fan installed in 2017.

The rear of the second building closest to 6th Street was damaged but the other half of the market was able to be saved thanks to quick action from firefighters.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The building dates back to 1860 and has the distinction of being the oldest continuously operated market house in the United States. It is home to nearly 40 vendors.

People gathered at the scene of the fire overnight, visibly upset by the loss. Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams was also on the scene, saying it will be a priority to hopefully rebuild that portion of the market.

“Overnight, the heart of our community was taken from us,” said Williams.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to control and they used a drone to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

Due to the fire investigation, there are currently two one-direction closures on Verbeke Street from Capital Street to N 6th Street and from Fulton Street to Williams Street.

There is also a one-direction closure on Fulton Street between Fulton Street and Verbeke Street.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says he’s spoken to Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams and pledged that his administration “will be there to assist in any way we can.”

“Broad Street Market is one of the oldest continuously operating farmers’ markets in the country — a place where we come together to support local small businesses and our community,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Last night’s fire that damaged the nearly 150-year-old brick building is devastating.”

Shapiro says residents are going to see government at all levels work together to support the rebuild, including actions taken by PEMA, the Department of Agriculture, and the Harrisburg government.

Officials are working to have accommodations to help vendors impacted by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.