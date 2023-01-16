HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen.

According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a walk-in freezer and were able to contain the fire to the freezer unit. Pictures shared by the fire department showed damage to the walk-in freezer.

Officials have not said what started the fire.

Classes were not being held on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.