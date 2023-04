LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was hospitalized and four people were displaced after an early morning fire in Lancaster.

The fire was reported in the apartments above Brendee’s Irish Pub on the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

The second and third floors were damaged by the fire and there was water damage on the building’s first floor.

Officials say heat also caused damage to a connected building.

There is no known cause for the fire at this time.