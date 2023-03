CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home in Dauphin County on Friday, March 10.

According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company, one person was displaced after the fire occurred on Roundtop Road in Conewago Township on Friday.

The department said no one was injured, but the owner’s pets died in the fire

The fire was ruled accidental from a space heater.