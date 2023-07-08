HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –A fire in Harrisburg has caused seven people to be displaced during the early afternoon hours of Saturday, July 8.

According to Harrisburg Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Sattizahn, crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Thompson Street shortly after noon.

The fire affected mainly the back of each of the homes. Because of the fire, 11 people were displaced according to Sattizahn.

Sattizahn stated that the damage caused by the fire is between $50,000 and $100,000. He also said that getting to the back of the home was difficult in the beginning.

“We had some issues putting out the fire, especially in the back. Because some of the overhead power lines were burned through and burned down, so we couldn’t go back there for a little bit of time,” Sattizhan said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Sattizahn.