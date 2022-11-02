LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged at least two residences in Lebanon during the evening hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to Lebanon Fire Chief Duane Trautman, the call came in at 8:43 p.m. and broke out in the 20th block of North 12th Street. One of the residences was heavily damaged, while another residence suffered less damage.

One firefighter suffered from minor burns.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were also eight dogs in one of the homes. One of them died, while the other four were rescued but both the residents and firefighters. Chief Trautman also stated that there were no smoke alarms in the home and that the residents were fortunate to have made it out.

The cause of the fire, according to the chief is believed to be electrical in nature. It is believed to be from a chandelier in the dining room of one of the homes which caught fire and ignited drapes and other items.

Chief Trautman stated that eight people were displaced because of the fire. Damages are in excess of $200,000.