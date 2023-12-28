HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local fire department has announced that they will be using a house for fire department training on Saturday. Dec. 30.

The Colonial Park Fire Co. #1 announced on Wednesday that it will be using the house located at 5401 Locust Lane for training. The training has been scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will involve lighting fires in the house and putting them out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire company stated that no action needs to be taken by surrounding businesses or residents, but that there will be smoke and fire visible from the house. There will also be a presence of fire trucks and ambulances in the area of the training.

Travel may be partially restricted due to the training, but all residents will be able to access their property unless otherwise notified. All businesses in the area will be open as normal and will be accessible.

Residents near the training are welcome to watch the training take place and can ask questions about the exercise as instructors will be on the scene and able to answer questions.