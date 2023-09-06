LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local fire department took to social media after one of their signs was vandalized on Labor Day.

A sign for the Neptune Fire Company in Lebanon County that advertises a department fundraiser was spray-painted black, the fire company posted on Facebook.

The company, which is located in Richland Borough, was trying to advertise its Drive Thru Chicken Dinner that takes place on Sept. 16th with the sign, that was donated to them by Brown Signs Inc.

“We just would like to say that we do not condone this type of behavior and unfortunately we are now unable to advertise our fundraiser,” the fire company wrote. “Please let us know if you or anyone may have cameras in that area or may know who did this.”

One of the volunteers with the fire company discovered the vandalism when they were passing by the intersection of 422 and Millardsville Rd., the post reads.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the fire company at 717-954-2553 or they can be reached through Facebook.