EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A barn that was used as a woodshop center in Lancaster County has been deemed a total loss after a fire occurred Saturday night.

According to Garden Spot Fire Company, departments were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday to the barn in New Holland, Earl Township.

Once on scene, crews arrived to see that the structure was fully engulfed and had to use quick action to save an adjacent building. Garden Spot says that crews were able to get the fire under control a little after 1 a.m. Sunday. Garden Spot Fire Chief Darryl Keiser stated that 14 departments responded to the fire.

A preliminary investigation showed that the cause of the fire may have been from a charging battery.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, according to Chief Keiser.