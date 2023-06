SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a garage in Swatara Township on Sunday, June 19.

Crews were called to Chatham Drive. Video taken before the fire showed a garage going up in flames.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Swatara Township police also say that no one was hurt because of the fire.