HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Fire Expo was held today at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Visitors could find the latest innovations in fire fighting equipment, education, training, and health safety.

It was also a chance to recruit more firefighters.

The Lower Paxton Township Deputy Fire Chief says the township is looking to hire volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel for the township’s three departments.

Brett Graham, Deputy Fire Chief of Lower Paxton Township said, “Just like the rest of the nation, we’ve seen a drastic decline in volunteers. We’re still, with the exception of my position, 100 percent volunteer staffed in the township.”

The Fire Expo is sponsored by the non-profit Lancaster County Firemen’s Association.