EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

According to Denver Fire Company 13, crews were dispatched at 11:48 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street in Ephrata. When crews arrived on the scene, heavy fire was seen coming from the first and second floors of the building.

Crews were in service for roughly three hours and were assisted by multiple fire agencies.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Spadaccia

The American Red Cross stated in a post that the Central Pennsylvania Disaster Action Team is assisting those who were displaced.