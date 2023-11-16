LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A fire police officer was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while at a crash scene Thursday morning.

According to a post on Facebook from South Lebanon Township Fire Police, there was an accident in South Annville Township and fire police were at the scene directing traffic.

A vehicle hit the fire police officer from Quentin Fire Company, who was then rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the fire police. The officer suffered a broken leg and their injuries do not appear to be serious.

“This is a stark reminder of how dangerous it can be directing traffic,” the company wrote in the post. “Please keep this officer in your thoughts and prayers.”