RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 20 agencies are responding to a propane explosion and fire that happened at about 6 a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road in Rapho Township in Lancaster County.

Six employees were on site and evacuated at the time of the explosion. Currently there are no reported injuries.

Fire departments, law enforcement and EMS are on site and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

The cause has not yet been released.

Video of explosion from a nearby building.

The 900 block of Colebrook Road is closed for the day and in a tweet, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons urged residents to avoid the area.

Assessment of neighboring buildings is ongoing. abc27 has been told that homeowners are being made aware of if they can return home.

The American Red Cross is on the scene and providing an evacuation center at East Fairview Church of the Brethren for the residents of six nearby homes who were evacuated.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).