LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it’s not known if anyone is injured.

Details remain limited at this time and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.