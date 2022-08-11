DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Dauphin County 911 dispatchers, a structure fire at 25 Genesis Court in Middletown started on the evening of August 11.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

As of 9:15 p.m., the fire has been put out.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Dauphin County 911 dispatchers stated multiple fire companies responded to the scene. The American Red Cross is on-site to provide support for affected people and families.