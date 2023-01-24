MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning.

According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike.

Police found a pickup truck reported stolen in Dauphin County had crashed into the building’s glass windows and two suspects entered the building.

Police did not disclose the number or type of firearms stolen and said the investigation is ongoing.

The storefront was boarded up on Monday morning as the business worked to repair the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.