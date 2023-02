LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Lancaster City.

The structure is a three-story building on West Lemon Street with fire and smoke in the second story.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries and what the extent of the damage will be.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue and Lancaster City Fire Department were among the first responders on scene.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.