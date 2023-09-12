FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Fire Company responded with multiple crews to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chambersburg at about 7:43 a.m. on September 12.

According to the fire company’s Facebook post the crash happened on the 2900 block of Edenville Road.

When they arrived they found that the two vehicles involved had collided head on with a single occupant trapped and the second vehicle on fire.

Courtesy Franklin Fire Company

Firefighters extricated the entrapped occupant and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. One of the crews requested air medical assistance.