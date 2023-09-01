HANOVER TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — A driver ended up crashing their sedan through a car wash wall in York County.

Hanover Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment on Thursday, August 31.

When they arrived they said they found that a sedan had driven through the wall and utility panels of a car wash. Firefighters say this started a fire at the electrical panel which was extinguished by bystanders before they arrived.

After getting to the car wash, firefighters proceeded to extricate the driver who had become entrapped by the electrical panel and support columns and both sides of the car.

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

Photos of car crashing into car wash via 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook

The driver was then helped out of the rear of the car and then declined medical treatment, firefighters said. No injuries were reported to any other individuals.

Engine 79-3, engine 79-1, truck 79, rescue 79, and air 79 from Hanover Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the incident located on the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover Borough, York County.