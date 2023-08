FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in York County are responding to a large house fire on Friday.

At about 11 a.m. on August 11, the Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company Engine 41 responded to a house fire in Fawn Township, York County.

According to their Facebook post, the department responded with six personnel and was still on the scene as of about 11:57 a.m.