HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Millions of people use fireworks to celebrate July 4th every year, but some aren’t aware of how it affects others.

“They don’t think of maybe veterans, war, or victims of gun violence,” said Ashley Nguyen, a psychologist.

According to the US Department Of Veteran Affairs, 10 out of every 100 male veterans and 13 out of every 100 women suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“You know if they’re willing to go then fine, but I have heard a lot of stories of people kind of being like it’s such a baby thing, like its fireworks, there in the sky, it’s not going to hurt you but they don’t understand that the sounds, and smells bring back memories for people,” Nguyen said.

The celebration often reminds veterans of combat and many feel it’s important to have empathy for them.

“Don’t judge them if they don’t want to go to a fireworks display, it’s not for everyone. Not everyone likes the crowd and the noise,” said Nguyen.

Not just people–fireworks and firecrackers can also terrify your pets.

“They can hear that popping, that loud banging, you know that’s a sign they might be triggered by fireworks. if they are scared of storms they will likely be scared of fireworks. so, if you’re not sure but you know your dog is scared of other things, it’s probably better that they’ll need some extra comfort on the fourth of July,” Marking Director, Woodford Humane Society Beth Olsen said.

Because a great, festive time for you might be miserable for someone else.