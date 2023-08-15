YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous criminal mischief incidents where York County residents have had fireworks put in their mailboxes.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crimes have been happening from June to August, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Loganville Borough and Springfield Township.

The suspects will go to mailboxes in a semi-remote area and can not be easily seen, troopers say. Also, the mailboxes are being hit by one of the suspect’s vehicles, or by a blunt object.

One time, the suspects put the fireworks in a boat, causing a total loss, according to troopers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is believed that those suspects are tied to a series of vehicle break-ins near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road, State police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011.