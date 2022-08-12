YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A lifesized statue of William C. Goodridge was unveiled Friday morning outside the Underground Railroad Museum in York.

Goodridge was born enslaved but became free at a young age and moved to York, Pennsylvania, the release explains. He was a successful entrepreneur and one of the most recognized African American citizens in York during the 1800s.

He also used his personal and commercial properties as stations on the Underground Railroad, and he used his rail cars to help freedom seekers travel to Philadelphia.

The William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and the Underground Railroad Museum unveiled the life-size statue of Goodridge on Aug. 12 with Gov. Tom Wolf and other elected officials in attendance.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf sitting with the a life-sized statue of William C. Goodridge. Governor Tom Wolf joined district legislators and local leaders to participate in the state unveiling of a life-sized statue of William C. Goodridge and celebrate the importance of Black History in the commonwealth. AUGUST 12, 2022 – YORK, PA

The statue is the first of an African American in York, according to Crispus Attucks York.