LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven.

To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a “first baby at Lancaster Medical Center” onesie, as well as gift baskets full of treats and Penn State gear for mom and dad.

“Having a baby is exciting but can also create anxiety. Our Family Birthing Suite provides holistic care and support coupled with the latest technologies to help families of all types experience happy and safe deliveries,” said Dr. Laura Hunter.

The new medical center’s family birthing suite and Penn State health obstetrics and gynecology clinic officially opened on Monday, Nov. 14.

The family birthing suite has “spacious, private rooms,” that include aromatherapy and hydrotherapy amenities, three delivery rooms, eight postpartum rooms, a C-section operating room, and one “flex room” that can be used for a variety of situations.

“Our staff have worked hard to create a special experience for parents-to-be and their partners and exceed their expectations with regard to the care, comfort and support we provide,” added Dr. Hunter.