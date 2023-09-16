DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – It was the first-ever Penbrook Fall Fest in Dauphin County today.

The free event featured food, kid’s activities, raffles, live entertainment, and more at Penbrook Park on 31st and Boas Street.

Ben Stokes, chairman of the Penbrooks Park Committee said, “It’s just nice to have something where everyone can get together and know their neighbors, especially when it’s free for the citizens, that was our main goal.

Stokes says this event is one the community will also plan to host next year.