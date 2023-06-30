CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Carlisle’s summer fair is underway Friday, kicking off a weekend filled with free, family-friendly events.

First on the agenda is a unique chance for the community to connect with the people responsible for keeping them safe and healthy.

“A lot of new people coming in we want to make sure that they understand all the services available to them in Cumberland County and the benefits they have by living here,” 911 Operations Manager for the Department of Public Safety Mike Snyder said.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety is making its 5th appearance at the 911 Carlisle summer fair.

“We want to give people an opportunity and an informal basis to talk to the people that are out in the field every day performing tasks to assist them,” Snyder said.

Community members got the chance to connect with local first responders, county departments, and local organizations all in an effort to build relationships and trust with the people they serve.

“Everything comes back to public trust so it’s the trust between the guys who maybe are in gals who are on our rescue just having the trust in each other to having somebody on their worst day to be able to pick up that phone and call 911 and be able to say is somebody going to help me solve my problem,” Captain of Carlisle Fire & Rescue Team Adam Roth said.

People got to first responder scenarios, K9 demonstrations, and even a Carlisle fire and rescue simulation pulling someone out of a vehicle.

The message trust the people responsible for saving lives every day.

“As much as you do good, you have a bad day and then all of a sudden you got to build it back up it’s something we’re always right we always cognizant of that and we always want to make sure that we’re always stepping up the game because, at the end of the day, this could be our daughter our son our father,” Roth said.