DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters and police responded to a duplex fire in Hershey on Thursday, Jan, 19, that was quickly extinguished.

According to fire/police officials, the fire started in the kitchen of the home, which is located on Swatara Avenue.

Between police, firefighters, and even neighbors, officials say the fire was quickly put out.

“I believe that the police department put an extinguisher through the window to try knocking out the fire, neighbors helped, and then we came in and knocked it out,” said Fire Chief Robert Ohliger.

The first floor of the duplex was severely damaged.