LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Something Midstate residents aren’t used to seeing are tropical things, meaning you won’t find palm trees here, but recently there have been sightings of a bird, that you won’t find up north, in the area.

In July, there was the first-ever spotting of a Limpkin in Pennsylvania and after a couple of days, the bird was still in the area.

According to allaboutbirds’ website, Limpkins are tropical wetlands birds who are mainly found in southern parts of the world like South America and they can be found as far as Florida, well usually.

“An early morning outing to a freshwater wetland in Florida will beat the heat and provide opportunities to see Limpkins foraging before human activities get going. Bring insect repellent, water, sunblock, and a hat to enjoy this bird in its subtropical lowland environment,” the website reads.

This Limpkin was spotted at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County on Friday, July 7.

The bird got its name because of its gait looked limp to early European settlers, and mainly eats apple snails.