LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Five Below will soon open at the Stone Mill Plaza on 1360-1380 Columbia Avenue, according to a post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

The new Five Below will take over the space formerly occupied by Majik Rent-to-Own, which is right next to the Giant Foods Store.

It is still unknown as to when the new Five Below is slated to open its doors.

According to Five Below’s website, in addition to the new upcoming Lancaster location, Five Below already has 10 other locations across the Midstate, including:

120 S. 32nd Street (Camp Hill)

234 Westminster Drive (Carlisle)

905 Norland Avenue (Chambersburg)

425 Eisenhower Drive (Hanover)

5082 Jonestown Road (Harrisburg)

1170 Mae Street Suite 100 (Hummelstown)

2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 510 (Lancaster)

2020 Fruitville Pike (Lancaster)

1245 Carlisle Road (York)

2825 Concord Road (York)

abc27 News reached out to Five Below but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.