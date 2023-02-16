COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Five people were charged and more than $12,500 worth of drugs were recovered during a narcotics investigation in Lancaster County.

The Columbia Borough Police Department says the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics, and Columbia Borough Police executed two search warrants on Feb. 10.

Police say investigators conducted several undercover purchases of methamphetamine and crack cocaine from two residences.

Police confiscated 142.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 267.1 grams of marijuana, 20 bags of fentanyl, 77 films of naloxone sublingual, and $954.00 in U.S. currency. The approximate street value of the drugs totaled over $12,500.00.

While executing the search warrants, police say approximately 7 to 15 occupants were in each apartment. All of the occupants were detained and five had verified NCIC warrants for their arrest.

Kyle Gerlitzki, 29; Daniel Englehart, 33; Javier Molina-Pabon, 46; Tanya Nunez, 41, all of the 100 block of Walnut St., and Shane Kenney, 43 of the first block of N 2nd St., were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police say Gerlitzki was additionally charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Englehart had a warrant for his arrest regarding possession of narcotics by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and Molina-Pabon’s warrant was out of Berks and York Counties for theft, retail theft, and probation absconder.

Police say Nunez had probation and parole warrants out of Harrisburg, while Kenney had warrants regarding drug paraphernalia from Lancaster City Bureau of Police, DUI – controlled substance from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and theft and criminal mischief from York County Sheriff’s Office.