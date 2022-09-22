HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend.

The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark Stadium show.

Prior to playing in Hershey the band will play at Montage Mountain in Scranton and follow their Hershey performance with a concert at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York.

The tour runs through December with a stop in Las Vegas with Brantley Gilbert joining the fall tour in November.

Five Finger Death Punch’s tour comes amid their August studio album release “AFTERLIFE” and a brand new music video for their current single “Times Like These.”

Other upcoming performances in Hershey include The Book of Mormon at the Hershey Theatre. In October the Giant Center will play host to Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour, Casting Crowns, and Disney On Ice.