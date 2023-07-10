YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Multiple vehicles were stolen out of a York County auto auction before State Police were led on a high-speed chase where a Trooper was nearly hit.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, 19-year-old Albiery Lugo-Reyes and three others allegedly stole five vehicles from ADESA Auto Auction, on Thursday, July 6: a white 2015 Chevy Silverado, a white 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, a white 2015 Maserati Ghibli, a black 2019 Dodge Challenger and a copper-colored 2018 BMW 340I.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police were able to watch surveillance video footage of the business, which showed a group of people entering the fenced-off lot on foot and opening car doors before getting in the Malibu and driving around the lot, according to the criminal complaint. Once the Malibu was parked, the four people got into the vehicles.

The fence to the lot was rammed open by a truck, with the three other cars following behind it, police said.

Police put out a be-on-the-lookout to numerous counties after realizing the group was probably headed to New York. It was discovered that they are part of a gang, police said.

Police say during the search, Lugo-Reyes led State Police on a pursuit that ended in Lebanon County where he allegedly came close to hitting a Trooper who was putting stop sticks down. He then crashed the Maserati into a guard rail and was taken into custody.

The Silverado was found in a wooded area off of Big Conewago Avenue still running with the key in the ignition, window shield wipers on, and the driver-side door open. The BMW was found at a convenience store in Allentown and the driver was found by police sitting behind a nearby medical facility before being taken into custody. The Malibu was still in the lot of the auto auction.

Lugo-Reyes faces charges of felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief/damaging property, criminal trespassing; and conspiracy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lugo-Reyes is already locked up in Lebanon County facing a slew of charges for the high-speed chase. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.