DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – June 14 marks National Flag Day in the United States, and Pennsylvania views Flag Day as a state holiday.

The American flag became official on June 14, 1777. The U.S. Army came to fruition two years prior on the same date in 1775.

President Woodrow Wilson announced June 14 as the official date for Flag Day in 1916. Fast forward to 1949 and U.S. Congress established the day as National Flag Day.

Flag Day can tend to get lost in-between Memorial Day at the end of May and the Fourth of July, but it still strongly resonates with those who served in the Armed Forces.

Ken Stambaugh, the commander of the Linglestown American Legion Post 272, is a former member of the Army that views the flag as one of the most significant items this world has to offer.

“The flag means everything to me,” said Stambaugh. “It’s as important as the Constitution to me.”

Stambaugh continued his passionate response by saying, “It’s a symbol of who we serve for, and that’s the people of the United States.”

The amount of American flags flying in yards has decreased over the years.

The director of the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, John Spruyt, thinks that others need to put the American flag into perspective.

“We need to step back and look at what we have,” says Spruyt. “Look at the flag. It represents all of us.”

One Korean War Veteran was almost in tears when asked about his perspective of the American flag.