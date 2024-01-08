(WHTM)– Areas could see up to two inches of rain Tuesday and that is causing flooding concerns, especially near the Farm Show Complex.

With the threat of flooding, we checked in with state and local officials to see how they’re preparing for the rain.

“We’ve been tracking the potential for this storm ever since it came on the horizon,” director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Randy Padfield said.

Heavy rain throughout the day combined with the snow melt and saturated ground could likely lead to rivers, creeks, and streams rising.

“The threat potential is relatively high, at least in the moderate category for flash flooding, especially on the eastern side of the state,” Padfield said.

A problem area in Harrisburg–Paxton Creek at Maclay and Cameron Street –it’s prone to flooding. And right next to the farm show but city officials aren’t worried about flooding in that area.

“Low river levels right now, the ability for the Paxton Creek to empty into the Susquehanna until it gets up to about 10 feet which won’t allow that water to back up, the storm is also going to be long and drawn out so that long drawn out is another key factor for us,” Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

A flood watch in effect Tuesday through Wednesday means emergency crews are on standby.

“We’ve run a number of coordination calls with the counties this morning just to see if they have any unmet needs and it’s all really to make sure that we’re prepared,” Padfield said.

Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal George Drees is no stranger to flooding.

“When the weather starts turning, we do daily maintenance making sure everyone gear is up in a volunteer fire service,” Drees said. “We go ahead and see who is available for staffing the stations.”

“We really want people to understand that they need to be weather aware they need to understand what the weather is doing what the forecast happens to be and we want them to make good informed decisions,” Padfield said.

And what better way to do that than listen to our team of meteorologists. There’s also a high wind watch for Dauphin, York, Lebanon and Lancaster counties. Emergency officials say make sure you have batteries and flashlights ready in case of any power outages.